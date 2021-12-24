Libra Daily Horoscope for December 24: Health will bring positivity

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good day and you are going to complete project incorporation or partnership on the professional front. Your finances may get healthy and allow you to invest in smart deals. You may inspire family members or friends to come together to solve an important matter on the home front.

Bad weather or other obstacles may ruin your trip plans. Some may earn handsome profits by selling ancestral property. Those who have been seeking total bliss in marital life, they may get lucky now. Good health may keep you motivated and positive.

What else is there to discover for the day? Find out below!

Libra Finance Today

You have an excellent financial condition and you are going to invest your funds wisely in smart deals. A property deal may turn out profitable. You may splurge on family members or friends.

Libra Family Today

Things are going smoothly on the family front. You may keep the home front cheerful with your active presence and sense of humour. Some relatives may invite you or you may get a chance to attend a family event.

Libra Career Today

This is a normal day on the professional front. You may have to work hard to complete all the pending tasks. Some clients may not be happy with your services, so try your best to deal with them.

Libra Health Today

This is an excellent day on the health front. You may feel energetic and enthusiastic all day long. Your energy may allow you to attend a family event or help with home chores.

Libra Love Life Today

Romance and excitement are in the air and you are going to have an awesome evening. Your partner may try to do something wonderful to cheer you up. Eating out or a long drive is on the cards.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

