Libra Daily Horoscope for December 30: A challenging day foreseen

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, because of your "always finding balance in everything" nature, you at times find it difficult to make a solid and firm decision. At the same time, you also hate being alone and always like to stay in the limelight for you are a social animal. But today, you are required to have some alone time in order to gain a perfect vision of what you want in your life and what it is that you wish to achieve. At work, you will stay occupied with your prior commitments and finding a balance between work and personal life will not come that easy today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

You are going to find your monetary status shifting to a high slowly. Nothing unusual and extraordinary can be predicted relating to your assets. Even investments done in the past won't be bringing any good or positive results.

Libra Family Today

Today, at your domestic front things are going to be a little challenging for you. Your spouse would be your area of concern because they may have some unusual temper or behaviour which might be because of the work pressure that they are handling.

Libra Career Today

If you have considered a job change or career switch for a long time, today can be a favourable day. You may see a shift or transfer in your current work profile. Students may travel for training or orientation programs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

You will cherish good mental health today. Everything in your head seems sorted and organized with no scope of confusion. However, keep yourself engaged in some sort of physical activity to stay active and fresh.

Libra Love Life Today

You are going to have a wonderful day relating to your love aspect as predicted by your star reading. Your partner or spouse is in full mood of giving you a surprise or they might be interested in taking this relationship to a next level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: <i>support@askmanisha.com</i>, <i>psharma@premastrologer.com</i>

Url: <i>www.askmanisha.com</i>, <i>www.premastrologer.com</i>

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026