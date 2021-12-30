Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope for December 30: A challenging day foreseen
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope for December 30: A challenging day foreseen

Dear Libra , today you are required to have some alone time in order to gain a perfect vision of what you want in your life and what it is that you wish to achieve.
You will cherish good mental health today.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:21 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, because of your "always finding balance in everything" nature, you at times find it difficult to make a solid and firm decision. At the same time, you also hate being alone and always like to stay in the limelight for you are a social animal. But today, you are required to have some alone time in order to gain a perfect vision of what you want in your life and what it is that you wish to achieve. At work, you will stay occupied with your prior commitments and finding a balance between work and personal life will not come that easy today.

Libra Finance Today

You are going to find your monetary status shifting to a high slowly. Nothing unusual and extraordinary can be predicted relating to your assets. Even investments done in the past won't be bringing any good or positive results.

Libra Family Today

Today, at your domestic front things are going to be a little challenging for you. Your spouse would be your area of concern because they may have some unusual temper or behaviour which might be because of the work pressure that they are handling.

Libra Career Today

If you have considered a job change or career switch for a long time, today can be a favourable day. You may see a shift or transfer in your current work profile. Students may travel for training or orientation programs.

Libra Health Today

You will cherish good mental health today. Everything in your head seems sorted and organized with no scope of confusion. However, keep yourself engaged in some sort of physical activity to stay active and fresh.

Libra Love Life Today

You are going to have a wonderful day relating to your love aspect as predicted by your star reading. Your partner or spouse is in full mood of giving you a surprise or they might be interested in taking this relationship to a next level.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: &lt;i&gt;support@askmanisha.com&lt;/i&gt;&lt;i&gt;psharma@premastrologer.com&lt;/i&gt;

Url: &lt;i&gt;www.askmanisha.com&lt;/i&gt;&lt;i&gt;www.premastrologer.com&lt;/i&gt;

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs libra horoscope libra astrology
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP