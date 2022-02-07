Libra Daily Horoscope for Feb 07: Previous efforts may bear fruit

LIBRA (Sep24-Oct 23)

Today, your talent is likely to come to your aid when making tough decisions. Your ability to communicate well is set to improve and you may be able to add to your friend base. Your career graph may only be climbing now and you are likely to see a marked increase in your personal development. Your reasoning and analytical skills may exceed your expectations. You are likely to move forward with a renewed sense of positivity and enthusiasm. Your previous efforts may bear fruit and your tasks are likely to be completed. It is likely that you may face a roadblock in life; but conditions may get better soon. Legal property matters may go in your favour. Travelling with family or friends is likely to become a memorable experience. Students’ hard work may help them bring good grades.

Libra Finance Today

On the financial front, your monetary status is likely to elevate and you may receive financial gains in the coming days. You may plan to expand your family business and invest extra capital in stocks and speculative activities.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, you may enjoy harmonious relationships with your family members, enhancing your interpersonal skills. You may attend a social event with friends, where you may be appreciated for your good work.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to undertake more projects than you can handle. Chances of facing challenges are high due to this. You need to work in collaboration with your colleagues to succeed at work.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, you may get into the company of health-conscious individuals to join a fitness class. This is likely to show positive results on your overall wellbeing. Yoga and meditation may bring peace of mind.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your caring nature may bring your significant other closer to you on an emotional level. However, do not divulge too many details from your past affair or it could ruin your new-found love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Light Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026