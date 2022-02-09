Libra Daily Horoscope for February 9: A tough time in love!

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You’re witty, charming and outgoing. People love you for your easy-going nature. You try hard to impress people and sometimes bend backward in trying to do so. Don’t do that. Stay true to who you are. People might be seeing you as superficial if you don’t stop.

Libra Health Today

Start taking your health more seriously. Incorporate small changes and be steady with the same. Small illnesses might lead to trouble if you don’t take care of them now. You don’t need to worry if you start now. Give your mind some rest too. Unwind and enjoy with friends and family.

Libra Finance Today

On the financial front, money invested in speculations may give good returns. You are likely to keep surplus capital aside to purchase your dream home. Your family business venture may pick up the pace, bringing handsome profits.

Libra Career Today You’ll be shining professionally. Your bosses or partners will be very happy with your creativity and ideas. Your dedication knows no bounds and has brought you where you are today. Everybody can see how committed you are and this will bring in lots of good fortune and news too. Just be a little more patient and you’ll see where this lands you.

Libra Family Today

You will have a collaborative day with your family. Plan meals together to catch up with all the life updates with your family members. Take interest in their likings and what they’re currently doing. If you have something in your mind it's a good day to disclose that to your family

Libra Love Today

Your love life is likely to go through some tough times. Your partner may not be as patient as you, which may leave you frustrated and annoyed. Give them a chance to realize the consequences of their temper before you give them a taste of their own medicine. Remember, tit for tat isn’t always the correct route.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

