Libra Daily Horoscope for March 3: You’ll get lucky with money

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Try to think outside the box and will drastically change things for you. Try exploring new things and adventures. The sky is the limit for you. Believe in yourself and stop thinking about others’ opinions. You are somebody who loves to celebrate and value each relation around. Very often you lose your temper because of some unpleasant choices made by your friends. You are advised to stay calm and just be a mute spectator because you have no control over the situation and you cannot change it. Adopting a positive approach will help you to explore the power within you and utilise it to the fullest. An adventure trip can uplift your mood. If not a long trip, you can go for some water sports as the thrill and danger will add impetus to your life. Keeping aside the negativity is important to embrace the beginning. Avoid any property dealings as you might not get the desired profit.

Libra Finance Today

You are likely to get good money from unexpected sources. Your friends will offer you good deals. You need to have a positive approach before starting anything new venture and it will lead you to unprecedented growth on the professional front.

Libra Family Today

Despite your sincere efforts, you have been failing to strengthen your fondness for your family. You must take out time from your busy schedule and spend more quality time with your parents. An ailing family member may be cured.

Libra Career Today

Those in the education sector will see new opportunities to expand their business. Things will be great for traders and dealers. A new venture will be beneficial if done with due precaution and consultation of experts.

Libra Health Today

To get rid of minor health issues, you are advised to consider the tried and tested home remedies, especially the Ayurveda treatment. Avoid junk food and make regular exercise a habit and you will find the workout even more enjoyable.

Libra Love Life Today

You have been indecisive about committing to a relationship. Now, the planets are in your favour so can make a decision. Those in a relationship must spend more time with their loved ones to rekindle the fire.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

