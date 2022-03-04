Libra Daily Horoscope for March 4: Good news on its way

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Your luck factor may improve today and good news may be all around you all day. Some of you may achieve unexpected success and some prestigious honor too cam be bestowed on you. You are likely to be blessed with various rewarding opportunities as well. It's time to make commitments in life to get closer to your life goals. Be it keeping your word on the professional front and honoring your promises in personal life, sticking to end of bargain would serve you well today. Purchase of a new property or vehicle is on the cards. Go ahead with your plan as day is auspicious. This is a good time for pursuing higher education as it will give you encouraging results. Those looking to travel or move abroad permanently will hear some very good news by the end of the day. You will be involved socially and will be duly recognized in your social circle.

Libra Finance Today

This is also a phase wherein you will have financial stability since new sources of income will come to light. Your financial position will remain sound, although your personal expenses may increase. Those looking to secure a loan may get good news.

Libra Family Today

You will get good support from your elder siblings which will help you resolve family issues. If you are married, then you will have the opportunity to attend a function with your in-laws. This will give you a chance to improve your relations.

Libra Career Today

Today, you may see some really positive developments on the work front. Your relations with your superiors will improve and you will receive strong support from them to discharge your duties. It is a good day for those starting their career as new job opportunities are likely to come through.

Libra Health Today

Also, take care of your health and expenses related to it as any negligence on your part can prove costly later on. Health issues of your spouse or elder sibling may cause some worry. DO not worry if your weight loss programmed doesn’t bring immediate results. Remain patient.

Libra Love Life Today

You could face some obstructions in your love life. Those of you who are unmarried could face pressure from their partner to make a commitment. Do not engage in futile arguments with your spouse as it can create void in ties.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

