Libra Daily Horoscope for November 15: Planetary positions are in your favour

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you are likely to get some choicest opportunities to make your mark, which you will not miss at any cost. The planetary positions are in your favour and chances are high that you will accomplish what you wished for. You will make significant changes in your lifestyle, which will directly impact your future in a positive way. You will pay special attention towards people who are closest to you, thus forging life-long bonds. You look at the bright side of things, which will enable you to get rid of all your negative energies and focus on making the right decisions. There will be setbacks on your road to success, but your optimism will lead you forward, helping you reach your goals.

Libra Finance Today

Today, your past investments in speculative activities are likely to bring monetary benefits. This surplus capital will help you start a new, lucrative business venture soon. Now is an auspicious time to invest in property.

Libra Family Today

There might be some differences between you and your elders at home. You need to stay away from a negative attitude to bring back normalcy in relationships. Help in household chores to restore peace and happiness.

Libra Career Today

Your professional front is likely to be rewarding today. You will meet your professional targets, which will help you in your career development. You will be entitled to financial rewards, bringing you satisfaction on your job front.

Libra Health Today

You will not be affected by minor problems today. However, do not neglect your health at any cost. Divert your attention towards maintaining a good physical health. Take help of meditation to get rid of anger issues.

Libra Love Life Today

Singles that have recently started a relationship need to take it slow. Letting sensual pleasures take over your romance is likely to lead to heartbreak. Follow a moral code of conduct to win over your beloved.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

