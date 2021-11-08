Libra Daily Horoscope for November 8: Here's what stars have to say

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Librans are the slick, smart, charmers of the zodiac. Always tactful, pleasing and diplomatic - they can fit in anyplace, anytime, with anyone. Shape-shifting is almost a sport to Libra, and they enjoy mingling and socializing with different squads and crews. You can find them lounging and flirting anywhere - being the centre of attention and loved by all around. Libras love to think, analyze, ponder and dissect stuff, which makes them champion procrastinators too. People know what your weakness is- your emotions, and they will try to hurt you just where it hurts most because they would love to watch your back off. Are you planning a trekking for a long time now? Today is the day when you can go ahead and plan an adventurous trek for your life. This will give you a lifetime experience.

Libra Finance Today

Business people will be able to expand their business in their related fields and succeeded the work they do. However, today, this zodiac sign will create milestones in their businesses. The chances of purchasing properties or deals getting finalised are in your chart. But do not get disappointed by delays, as good things take time. Delays don’t mean the end.

Libra Family Today

Your family front looks joyous and peaceful. You will be happy spending time with your parents, kids, spouse and even pets!

Libra Career Today

You are not meant to fail at this job. Working with a team is your greatest strength and you will definitely succeed at fulfilling your responsibilities. Do not spoil the fun of it by overthinking.

Libra Health Today

Your eyes are a lens and you must clean it up when being used for long. This implies that you must go for a checkup of your eyes as cards show that they may get puffy and dark. Your eyes may contract some infection which is not evident to you right now but you may be struck all of a sudden with it.

Libra Love Life Today

Keep an open mind for new thoughts, opinions and ideas. Spending some honest time with your partner will solve all your problems. Be confident, get out there and explore the world.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026