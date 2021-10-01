Libra Daily Horoscope for October 1: Avoid complacency at work

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, you are a balanced personality and you weigh all possibilities before you make any decision in life. There will be challenges in your way today, but you will tackle them comfortably. You will enjoy a happening social life, but make sure you take it slow. You are strong-willed and you will ably handle turbulent times – be it on the work front or in your romantic relationship. The day promises many opportunities coming your way; choose wisely. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun and exciting. Investing in property will be profitable. Students will perform better than expected, making everyone happy.

Libra Finance Today

If you have been planning to sell your immovable assets or a vehicle to secure your bank balance, now is the right time to go for it. The deal will not only bring you financial independence and security but will also strengthen your financial position.

Libra Family Today

There could be some trivial issues at home, but they will start improving towards the second half of the day. You will plan a trip with your family, which will not only cheer everyone up but will also make them forget past problems.

Libra Career Today

Letting lethargy creep into your work life will greatly affect your job. As pressures are likely to mount and new assignments start to pile up, make sure you are up to it or you could miss out on a promotion or increment opportunity.

Libra Health Today

You will enjoy excellent health as you have been following a regular and active lifestyle for a couple of months now. Joining a meditation centre with friends will also help you to relax your mind.

Libra Love Life Today

Those who are single are likely to find love in the unlikeliest place! Give some time to your new romantic partner to understand you better and try to nurture the relationship for it to last longer.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

