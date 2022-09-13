Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 13, 2022: Success in both love life and work

LIBRA(Sept 24-Oct 23) Today Libra natives can expect to rack up success after success, both in love life and at work. You are surely going to shine in every part of your life, making way for new beginnings. Some of you are also likely to get promoted in your respective fields. New job opportunities may knock on your door. On the romantic front, you and your partner are likely to spend time in each other’s company after a long gap. Some of you may be able to repay old debts and loans. Today, your domestic relationships feel close-knit and supportive! You will also get to spend some quality time with the younger lot of your family which will be a source of joy and happiness for them. You may see an increase in your comfort. Libra natives are advised to undertake physical exercises in order to stay physically and mentally healthy. Libra students will be able to overcome obstacles through wisdom and intellect.

Libra Finance Today Libra natives in business are likely to make profits and may consider expansion opportunities. You will be able to work to your optimum potential which will enable you to increase your wealth and prosperity.

Libra Family Today Everything may go well with your children today, and you can definitely count on maintaining your beautiful complicity with them. Libra natives may find it especially gratifying to participate in an artistic or religious activity with their family members.

Libra Career Today Libra natives’ professional life may receive an immense amount of recognition today. Not only your seniors but also your colleagues will be highly impressed with your work. You'll be in the mood to give your office a fresh start.

Libra Health Today Libra natives can try to stay fit by indulging in yoga, cardio, weight training, and core strengthening workouts. You can also choose swimming, running and Zumba to add some fun to your workouts!

Libra Love Life Today Romantic opportunity comes your way as your sparkling sunshine smile injures a lively and tender heart. Loving nature would contribute to multiplying the joy of a partner. The day may push Libra natives to reveal their feelings for someone they find attractive.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

