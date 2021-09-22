Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 22: Take care of your health

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You have successfully completed plans and projects. This will now lead to greater respect from others as your brand reaches new heights. You have a greater impact than planned. But you have to control your nerves and also your reactions to colleagues. Hidden opponents begin to get out of the woodwork. While people may try to help you, however it is possible that you might lose your patience. The best way to avoid conflict is remain calm and patient.

Libra Finance Today

When it comes to investing, you should take the advice of others. This is not because you cannot believe your own great luck, but because they are indeed at your service. Talking with the professionals could lead to improved financial solutions. This also applies in circumstances when you buy or take out loans. No one can achieve alone, but with the companionship of others you will go far better.

Libra Family Today

The individuals closest to you realize how attracted you are to them, and they reward you well accordingly. If you plan on renewing relations with old buddies but have delayed your action because you have been unclear how to do so, it is now the right time to act. You will be welcomed and forgiven. They will also thank you for beginning the connection ones more.

Libra Career Today

Work as a team to achieve results. This will empower and motivate you. When you work in groups, your colleagues accept you enthusiastically. Understand how much more you can achieve when pooling resources with the others. This will in return help you understand how you can achieve your objectives in a better way.

Libra Health Today

Your health isn't in the best form. Feed your body and mind with good nourishment. Use your power of determination in order to stay healthy. You need to get out of your cocoon and socialize if you want some excitement and thrill in your life. This will not only give you a day to energize but also refill your dull body with enthusiasm.

Libra Love Life Today

This is not the greatest day for you and your loved one, because it can become a quarrel and a sombre day anytime. Avoid criticism because this can result to struggles. For those that have a long, healthy marriage, try to remain calm, respect each other and always keep your partner’s though in mind.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874