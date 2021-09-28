Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 28: Welcome mental wellness today

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

To truly live your life to the fullest today, make sure to trust your instincts. With the help of planetary influences, your intuition about several things will be fairly accurate. Thus, trusting your gut and standing by your convictions will make you an achiever and open new vistas of growth and progress. Your continuous positive thinking will be rewarded as you find not only your colleagues but also elderly family members crowding you for some fair-minded advice and consultation. Your fascination with balance and symmetry will further aide you in your efforts. A solution may come for property-related problems which will be acceptable to all the parties concerned. If you budget your time and work efficiently, you'll probably be able to go on your trip as planned and have a wonderful time.

Libra Finance Today

It is good day for you as you succeed in purchasing some elegant home accessories. The purchase will be made without any scarcity. Be open to all kinds of endeavors and grab every productive enterprise coming your way.

Libra Family Today

Keeping an accommodative attitude will help in avoiding differences with younger siblings. Something organized by you is likely to get rave reviews on the social front and will add to your popularity.

Libra Career Today

Possessing the ability to make the most sensible and goal-oriented decisions, will soon find you rubbing shoulders with top hierarchy of the organization. By cleverly concentrating on the most important aspects of your work project will enable you to complete it before the deadline.

Libra Health Today

You are likely to overcome your habit of over thinking. This is likely to bring a lot of inner peace and mental wellness today. Expert tips to achieve your dream physique will prove very beneficial and effective.

Libra Love Life Today

Your spouse may face some health issues, hence take care of your partner and try to spend some time with him/her. Single people may find it difficult to get their life partner. But don’t lose heart, things will brighten soon.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

