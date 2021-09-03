Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Daily Horoscope for Sept 3: Expect news of importance today

Dear Libra, today's prediction says that news of importance may come through towards the second half of the day, elevating your mood.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 12:21 AM IST
You are levelheaded and crave for perfection.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are balanced in your thoughts and your words of wisdom are highly appreciated in a social gathering. You are levelheaded and crave for perfection. You are compassionate and build stronger relationships and nurture the bond. You are quick-witted and think on your feet when it comes to making decisions. You bring out solutions to problems, which others fear to try. You are a loyal friend and expect the same from people close to you. However, you sometimes tend to be biased, which can offend others. A news of importance may come through towards the second half of the day, elevating your mood.

Libra Finance Today

Your income will increase in the coming days and profits from unlikely sources will come your way today. It will take care of your rising monthly expenses. However, do not spend money on unnecessary things of luxury. You will receive handsome returns from past investments.

Libra Family Today

You will plan and execute a short vacation with your family members to an exotic getaway, where you will get to bond with everyone on a more personal level. Family life will be blissful and you will relax in the company of everyone.

Libra Career Today

A new job will prove to be lucrative for you as you get to experiment more due to your expertise in the field. Your seniors will be happy with your performance and a raise in your salary or a promotion can be expected.

Libra Health Today

With the change in season, you may experience some allergies, which can be cured with the help of timely medication. Following a regular fitness regimen will help you get in the desired shape. Do not take minor problems for granted to enjoy a good health.

Libra Love Life Today

A quiet dinner someplace secluded or a weekend getaway with your romantic partner is on the cards for you. Your love life is blossoming and will witness a gradual change as your partner is likely to propose marriage to you.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

