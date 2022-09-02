Libra Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2022: A day full of ambition and desire

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libra natives are likely to be filled with ambition and desire. You are likely to be full of energy and all your pending work will be accomplished. The working environment will remain favourable and there are strong indications of upliftment in your financial status. Your friends will go out of their way to connect with you. Some connections Libra natives make today will be of some benefit in the future regarding areas of work. Being extraordinary comfortable on an official trip might affect your work. Your body and mind are particularly well balanced. Libra natives are likely to possess the necessary energy to put in place long-awaited plans. You benefit from the additional energy you possess and use this positively in other aspects of your life. Any travelling relating to work or pleasure should be postponed. You are likely to be appreciated for your helpful nature. Getting your dream home will be the greatest pleasure for you. Today a long pending legal battle might be decided to your satisfaction.

Libra Finance Today Those already in business will be able to gain momentum which will translate into financial gains. This is also a good time to start an independent venture for Libra natives. You will be profited by a good deal in sale or purchase on the second of the day.

Libra Family Today If you are married and have children, you may succeed in improving your relations with them. Libra natives are likely to realise the support provided by family members and partners in the past. It is advisable to acknowledge their effort and spend time with them.

Libra Career Today Pay attention to working in harmony with your colleagues today; you never know how things may shape up. Senior Libra professionals are likely to have a great day and see many of their dreams coming true.

Libra Health Today Restorative and curative powers of herbal massage would energise Libra natives. Have enough fibre and drink plenty of fluids to flush out the toxins from your body. Avoid indulging in sweet temptations post-meal today.

Libra Love Life Today You may connect with like-minded people and develop new bonds of friends. If you are single, you are likely to meet your future life partner in a community gathering. New romance blossoming with a colleague is possible today for Libra natives.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

