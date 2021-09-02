Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Libra Daily Horoscope September 02: Find out your health predictions for today
horoscope

Libra Daily Horoscope September 02: Find out your health predictions for today

Dear Libra, you are a hard worker. Do not be afraid to speak up. Simply pursue interests in the performing arts and literature. It is the perfect time to go out and spend time right now.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Do not be afraid to speak up. Simply pursue interests in the performing arts and literature.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Libra, your motivation will be high today. You are a hard worker. You are instantly recognized as a superb artist due to your creativity and skills. Allowing your imagination to flow will change the way you see the world, and if you opt to sing or dance today, the stage will erupt in flames. Do not be afraid to speak up. Simply pursue interests in the performing arts and literature.

Libra Finance Today

It is the perfect time to go out and spend time right now. Libra, it is important to invest in yourself, but do not go overboard on a single item. Rather, invest your money in a way that will help you achieve your objectives. There is no risk involved if you wish to buy something small or make a large investment. You cannot lose even if you spend more than usual.

Libra Family Today

Maintain regular contact with your loved ones. If you do not eliminate the distance quickly, you will soon regret it. Stay in a comfortable state and around them. This should not be difficult for you. If others are happy, you will be happy as well. This is how life works.

Libra Career Today

Because you are a practical person, you should handle work concerns competently and professionally. Colleagues will find it easy to listen to what you have to say and regard it as important, believable, or worthy of their time and attention.

Libra Health Today

One of the things you value the most is the fact that you can work out without exerting much effort. Keep working hard to improve your overall health and fitness. Work-life balance is critical and including a health-focused day in your weekly schedule will guarantee that you take care of your complete body.

Libra Love Life Today

It is the ideal day for a quiet and romantic hour with your significant other. Those projects that have been on your shared to-do list for a long time should be accomplished at this point. You might be able to impress your partner with a candlelit meal and romantic music when you get home.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Parrot green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

