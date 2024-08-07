Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024 predicts minor frictions in love

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you stand by justice Ensure your love affair is intact today. Keep the responsibilities complete to give the best results. Your wealth & health are also good. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024: Have a fabulous love life today.

Have a fabulous love life today. Be cool at the office. Ensure you are productive and meet the professional requirements. Financially, you are stronger and your health will also be in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Consider making the day vibrant in terms of love. Keep your lover happy and spend more time in the love affair. Today is also good to settle the old issues with the ex-lover. An office romance may sound good in books and movies but may not give positive results in your personal life, especially if you are married. Your sincerity in the love life is unmatched. Minor frictions will be there but ensure you resolve them before things go out of hand.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Those who are looking for a change can put down the paper in the first half of the day. Some male Libras will be victims of politics and this can impact productivity. Be careful to not have confrontations with seniors. Actors, musicians, painters, and dancers will get the opportunity to display their talent today. Entrepreneurs will see new opportunities to amend the business and traders are required to have a cordial relationship with authorities.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity exists and you can confidently spend on personal requirements. You are fortunate to inherit the family property while female Libras can expect to get financial support from parents. Some students may need money to pay fees. Today, you may start renovating the home or buy a new one or a vehicle. There can be money-related clashes within the family. A sibling will demand a part of the property today, causing severe mental trauma.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those who have chest or heart-related complications need to be careful in the second part of the day. Minor hiccups related to breathing can be there. Avoid mental stress and spend more time in yoga or meditation. Ensure that your diet is perfect and it is free from fat and sugar. While you need to drink plenty of water, it is also important to keep stress out of your life.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)