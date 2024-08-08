Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 8, 2024 predicts free from major troubles

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, risks don’t scare you Look for happiness in the relationship and commitment is crucial for that. Make the professional life productive today. Your health is also good today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 8, 2024: Your health is also good today.

Consider settling the issues in the relationship and spending more time together. Prove the professional mettle through hard work and commitment. Prosperity waits for you. Your health will be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be free from major troubles utilize a positive attitude to stay happy while spending time with your partner. Spend more time together and you both can also plan a vacation to strengthen the bonding. Consider introducing the lover to the parents. Some females will take the help of an outsider including a sibling to troubleshoot issues in the love life. Married Libras can consider expanding their family. Some females will find solace in ex-lovers but ensure your family life is unaffected.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be committed at the workplace and ensure you handle all assigned tasks with confidence today. Those who lead a team need to be cautious while taking over a new project as minor hiccups will shoot up. Be creative at team meetings and present your ideas boldly Today is good to launch a new business. While entrepreneurs will find new deals today, think deeply before launching new ventures. Students will be successful in examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will be there and this paves the way for better monetary security. Despite money coming in from multiple sources, it is good to have control over the expenses. Some friends or siblings may ask for financial assistance. However, do not lend a big amount as this can cause trouble in the future. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy by following a balanced office and personal life. Keep a distance from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead, fill the plate with vegetables and fruits. Reduce the intake of sugar. Be careful to not drive in hilly terrains at night. Stay in the company of people with a positive attitude as this will keep you mentally happy.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)