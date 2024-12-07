Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 07, 2024 predicts these upcoming ventures
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, December 07, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your professional life will be productive today.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, keep your cards ready
Stay loved throughout the day. Keep gossip out of professional life. Financially you are lucky today and your physical health will also be intact.
Troubleshoot the issues in the relationship and spend more time together. Your professional life will be productive while monetary success will be there. Health is also intact today.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Shower affection on the lover and you will receive it back. Be caring and express your love without inhibition. Do not let a third person interfere in the love affair as this can lead to disastrous situations. The second part of the day is good for tale a call on marriage while some parents may try to influence you. Married females may get conceived and your relationship will have the full support of the parents. Some single Libras may meet a special person but wait for a day or two to propose.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Your performance at the office will win accolades. Minor ego-related issues will be there but your productivity will not be compromised. Those who are into IT, banking, automobile, architecture, aviation, and fashion design will see new opportunities abroad. Come with innovative concepts and you’ll be successful in impressing the top management. If you’ve got creative ideas, launch them and you’ll see how successful they will become. Businessmen will also be happy to sign new partnerships that will bring wealth.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
No major monetary issue will exist today. Some seniors will prefer dividing the wealth among children. Those who have an intention to buy a vehicle must consider the second half of the day. Some females will need to provide help to a needy sibling or a friend. However, ensure you will get back the money at a needy time. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds and they will also succeed in clearing all pending dues.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
You are good in terms of health. Start the day with exercise and ensure you keep fat and oil out of the plate today. Taking a walk in the park or relaxing under a tree in the early morning can make you mentally fit. People with diabetes and hypertension should also be cautious in the second half of the day.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
