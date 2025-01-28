Menu Explore
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025 predicts job opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 28, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 28, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. No major financial issue will exist. Minor health issues may come up today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the cards close to your chest

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025. Have a positive outlook towards the profession today. Handle wealth smartly.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 28, 2025. Have a positive outlook towards the profession today. Handle wealth smartly.

Be sincere in your relationship and do not compromise on principles in your career. No major financial issue will exist. Minor health issues may come up today.

Troubleshoot the problems that exist in the love affair and spend more time with the partner. Have a positive outlook towards the profession today. Handle wealth smartly. Keep a watch on your health today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your lover will be keen to spend more time with you. Be passionate and also ensure to shower affection. This will keep the lover happy today. Today is also good to propose as the response may be positive. Pay attention to not hurt the feelings of your lover. You may also surprise the love through gifts. Married females may conceive today. You may have a romantic dinner where you may introduce the lover to the parents and get their approval.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Stay calm at team meetings and do not let emotions dictate things. Instead, be wise and diplomatic wherever they are needed. Chefs, architects, content developers, SEO persons, architects, interior designers, and bankers may switch jobs. Traders need to be careful as licensing-related issues may come up today. Those who handle finance need to be careful about the figures. The second part of the day is also good to attend a job interview. Students will also be successful in clearing examinations today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity in life today. While you may be tempted to buy luxury items it is good to control the desires as wealth is to be saved for the rainy day. Do not invest in stock or trade today. You may repair your home but today is not good to buy a property or vehicle. Some businessmen will take the trade to new territories while partnerships will also work in their favor.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You may develop a throat infection or viral fever that may disrupt the daily schedule. However, no serious illness would harm you and both physical and mental health would be intact. Some children may develop bruises while playing. You should also be careful while driving in the evening hours. You need proper sleep for better mental energy and yoga assures this part.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
