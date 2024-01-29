 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2024 advices to avoid unrealistic promises | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2024 advices to avoid unrealistic promises

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 29, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for Jan 29, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You are good at sweet talk and pep up the lover even in gloomy hours.

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Accomplish your targets with utmost dedication

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2024. Having control over emotions will help both in love and office life.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2024. Having control over emotions will help both in love and office life.

Major issues in the personal life can directly impact the job and health. Both are crucial and be careful to have control over both. Health is also positive.

Having control over emotions will help both in love and office life. Financially you are good and health will also give you no headache today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You are good at sweet talk and pep up the lover even in gloomy hours. Your presence will bring happiness to the partner. Share emotions and spend more time together. Shun egos while spending time together. Be sincere and also provide the space to the partner. This will make the relationship stronger. Married people should also avoid all sorts of romantic affairs outside the wedding relationship as this can seriously impact your married life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Have a productive day where new opportunities will knock on your door. Every task needs to be performed diligently to stay in the good book of the management. Pay attention to the details and ensure you do not miss anything while discussing. This will help you deliver things on time. Libras who are keen to switch jobs can update their profile on a job portal to receive calls before the day ends. Those who are in the manufacturing sector would see a slight financial slump today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be careful while spending money as the priority needs to be to save it for the rainy day. You may see wealth from different sources. The second part of the day is to settle a financial dispute with a sibling or a friend. Making a proper budget and following it may help you stabilize your economic status. While spending on luxury is not a wise decision today, you may buy a house or vehicle.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Have a great day in terms of health. Libras will have relief from old ailments and no new health issues will trouble you. Some seniors may complain about chest pain and consult a doctor with immediate effect. The natives who are on vacation must avoid adventure activities including underwater sports today.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

