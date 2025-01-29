Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 29, 2025 astro tips for your expenses

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let problems get severe Resolve the relationship-related issues today. There are chances to display professional potential. Both your health and wealth are also good today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2025: Both your health and wealth are also good today..

Make your relationship one of the best by sharing every emotion. Be cool even at challenging times at the office. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time with your partner and discuss your future plans. Today is good to decide on marriage. Avoid debates on topics that may negatively impact your relationship. Office affair seems romantic but can be lethal for married natives as their marital life will be devastated today. Single Libras will be happy to fall in love again. Married females should be careful about the interference of a third person in married life. You may also reconcile with an ex-lover today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

New responsibilities will make the day too busy. Your performance will win accolades at the office. Your attitude is crucial in team meetings and you should also ensure to keep a distance from the opposite gender today. Come up with innovative ideas that will have takers. Those who have interviews scheduled for today can attend them confidently. Libras who are into business will have new ideas and concepts that can be launched without fear. Young students will clear competitive examinations without much difficulty.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about the expenditure today. Though you will see wealth coming in, it is good to avoid large-scale shopping, especially luxurious items. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Some Libras will need wealth to clear off the dues. Traders handling electronics, textiles, automobiles, and construction materials will see good returns today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Pick today to give up both alcohol and tobacco. Though the general health will be good, minor ailments such as headaches, body pain, and ear-related problems will be common. Ensure you drink plenty of water and also stay away from both tobacco and alcohol. Some children will also have rashes on their skin today. Pregnant females need to be careful while going outside and gynecology-related issues can be a cause of worry.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)