Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025, predicts fortune in romance

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 29, 2025 04:06 AM IST

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Romantically, you will be fortunate today.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve troubles with confidence

Put in effort to keep the love life going. Overcome the professional challenges and ensure you are also smart in terms of finance. My health is good today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Express love and utilize professional chances to make the day brighter.

Romantically, you will be fortunate today. Professionalism ensures success at the office. Both wealth and health are good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor disturbances in the relationship. Your lover may be stubborn and may expect you to behave in a specific way. Do not lose your temper in such a situation. Instead, take a diplomatic approach. The chances of you going back to an old relationship as you meet up with the ex-flame are also higher today. Your love relationship will also be supported by the parents today. Those who plan a romantic vacation this weekend may take a call on it.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see minor tense moments today. Speak at meetings only when asked. Your interference may disturb the superiors in certain cases and be careful about this. Those who plan to switch jobs need to wait for a day or two. Legal, academic, healthcare, aviation, hospitality, banking, accounting, and publishing professionals will see moments to prove their talent. Businessmen will find some new partners with proper financial backing but study the deals and persons in detail before making the final call.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources and you can seriously consider utilizing it for personal happiness. You may consider investing in the stock market or speculative business without apprehension. Gold is also a good investment option. Some females will inherit a part of the family property. The second part of the day is also good to donate to charity. It is good to keep a distance from financial discussions with friends.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

There can be complications related to breathing. It is good to have a balanced diet, packed with fruits and vegetables. Ensure you avoid adventure sports. Seniors should also be careful to carry a medical kit while training. Be careful while driving at night. Consider quitting both alcohol and tobacco as well.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2025, predicts fortune in romance
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On