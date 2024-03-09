 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts a love affair | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts a love affair

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for March 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Financial troubles exist today, but health is good.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you know where to draw the boundary

Have a happy love life accompanied by a successful professional one. Be careful about wealth and avoid crucial financial decisions. Your health is good today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Explore love today and share emotions with an open mind.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Explore love today and share emotions with an open mind.

Explore love today and share emotions with an open mind. New responsibilities at the office will keep you engaged. Financial troubles exist today but health is good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Single Libras will be fortunate to meet someone special. A new person will walk into the life while traveling, at the office, at a family event, or while partying. You may propose in the second part of the day to receive a positive response. Those who have fallen in love recently should spend more time with their partner to know each other well. Some love affairs will be toxic and you may feel suffocated. It is good to come out of the relationship for good reasons.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Some tasks will need you to spend overtime at the workplace. Those who are in crucial positions may face the ire of the management. Be creative at team meetings and ensure you accomplish all assigned tasks. Some entrepreneurs may have a tiff with authorities and this needs to be resolved before the day ends. Students will clear the examination today and some Libras will also join their first job today. Bankers, financial managers, and accountants will need to be extremely careful about the calculations today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about the expenditure. The financial status will not be as good as per your expectations. Some investments may not bring in good returns which may also impact the routine life. Do not invest in property today and also stay away from stock, trade, and speculative business. However, entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds. You may also receive a bank loan.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Today, you must stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Seniors need to spend more time at parks and always be positive towards life. Consult a doctor whenever necessary. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule. You should also have a medical kit ready while traveling.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

