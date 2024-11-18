Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024 predicts a positive attitude

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Brighten the day with a positive attitude Libra Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. Spend more time together and share emotions unconditionally.

Your attitude is crucial in the love affair today. Do not give up at the office and instead strive for the best outputs. You are good in both health and finance.

Resolve the chaos in the relationship with a positive attitude. All professional challenges will be addressed competently. You will see prosperity today and health will also be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

While the romance will be intact today with no major hiccups, it is also good to settle all the past disputes today. Spend more time together and share emotions unconditionally. You need to be a good listener today and should also show patience. It is crucial to not lose your temper even while having a heated discussion. Married Libra males should stay away from ex-lovers and today is also not the right time for office romance.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be creative at work and this will have positive results. Spend time with the team members and this will work in team assignments. Today is not the time for office politics. Those who have recently joined an office should be careful about words at meetings. Avoid clashes within the team and take the initiative to troubleshoot problems impacting the ongoing project. Businessmen can confidently launch a new venture or take the business to new territories.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

As money will come in from different sources, you are in a good position to buy electronic appliances, gold, and even property. Those who are traveling should be careful while making online payments. Some females will also pick the day to donate for charity purposes. Entrepreneurs can confidently expand their businesses as there will be no shortage of funds today.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Libras with Asthma must not venture outside in dust. Minor natives may suffer from bruises while playing but they will not be serious. Females taking part in adventure sports should be careful in the second part of the day. Children will suffer from sore throat, viral fever, or coughing. Be careful while driving at night. You may pick the day to join a gym or yoga class.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)