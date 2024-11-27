Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 27, 2024 predicts scholarly success

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle the crisis with a smile Keep friction settled in the relationship before things get complicated. Handle professional challenges diligently. Ensure you handle wealth carefully today. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 27, 2024: Ensure you handle wealth carefully today.

Spend time with the lover and share emotions freely. Officially you are good today. No major health or wealth issue is visible today. Do not spend blindly but have a proper financial plan for a safe future.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love life balanced and consider the emotions of the partner today to have a pleasant time. Married Libras need to be sincere to their wife and ensure no new hook-ups happen today which may impact marital life. Do not delve into matters of the past that may cause disturbances in life. Pick the second part of the day to propose and single Libras can expect a positive response. Long-distance relationships would need more conversations and make video calls today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

You may receive cooperation from junior-level team members but that may not be sufficient to deliver good output. Always be punctual while meeting the client and responding to their queries. You have higher chances of switching the job today. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. Always maintain a professional relationship with authorities which will benefit in the future. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Be careful when it comes to expenditure. Some previous investments may not bring the expected results. However, you are good to buy electronic appliances today. Some professionals may get appraisal or promotion but be careful while lending a huge amount to someone. A relative will be hospitalized and you need to pay the bill today. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders expand their businesses. Some Libras will also find monetary support from siblings.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

It is good to keep a watch on the health. There can be complications related to the heart or liver. Those who have surgery scheduled can go ahead with it. For senior people, a joyous and calm environment is mandatory. You should also carry a medical kit while traveling long distances. Females may have pregnancy-related issues but this won’t be serious.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)