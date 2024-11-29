Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024 predicts good investment

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take troubles lightly A robust love affair is the takeaway of the day. Look for more opportunities at work to prove your mettle. Both finance & health will give you a pleasant day. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, November 29, 2024: A robust love affair is the takeaway of the day.

Spend more time with the lover and ensure every moment is a pleasant one today. Avoid office politics and focus on productivity. Financial well-being ensures good investment today. No major health issue will trouble you.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Explore some fabulous moments in love to keep the relationship intact. While no major threat exists, it is also crucial to stay away from arguments. Single Libras may meet someone special while traveling or while attending a function. The second part of the day is auspicious to express the feelings to the crush. Those who have an affair outside may have trouble over it and it is wise to give it up for the benefit of your love life.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today, your seniors may expect you to give innovative suggestions and opinions to resolve crises. Keep egos in the back seat while taking up team assignments. IT, healthcare, hospitality, animation, and architecture professionals will see opportunities abroad. Lawyers and salespersons will have a tight schedule where there are also chances of receiving criticism. Businessmen can launch new ideas that are too experimental without any apprehension. Be positive in attitude while dealing with international clients and you’ll succeed in winning contracts.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Avoid harsh monetary decisions. Some Libras will receive financial help from the family of their spouse. Do not spend money on luxury shopping but the second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. You may also provide financial assistance to a needy friend or relative. However, confirm that you will get the money back in the next hour. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and may also receive bank loans.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. However, some seniors may complain about pain in their joints. Be very particular about your diet. If the doctor has suggested you not eat certain food items, try to stay away from them and maintain the diet prescribed to you. Children may miss the class due to viral fever or digestion issues.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

