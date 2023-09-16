Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2023 predicts financial prosperity on cards

Libra - 23rd September to 22nd October

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Troubles make you stronger

Here is the accurate Libra daily horoscope prediction which states happy personal and professional life. Financial prosperity will also bless you today.

No serious relationship issues will disrupt your love life. Professional success will bless you today. Financially you are good while minor ailments will trouble you throughout the day.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Those who are single may find a partner today. As your stars of romance are stronger, your proposal will be accepted. Be sensible in the love life and avoid humiliating comments that may impact the relationship. Married Libras must avoid office romance as you may be caught red-handed by the spouse this evening. Give care and attention and you will receive back love. It is also possible that your dream to be a mother will also come true.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Some Libras can expect clashes with co-workers but it is important to not let them go out of control. You need to stay in the good book of the superiors. Graphic designers, IT professionals, media persons, editors, mechanics, academicians, and chefs will have opportunities to switch jobs today. However, bankers and healthcare professionals should not put down the paper today. Businessmen can expand their partnership by the second half of the day.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Today, you’ll receive wealth from some previous investments and this will contribute to the prosperity. A financial plan may help you materialize and handle your financial portfolio with an ingenious strategy. Avoid large-scale spending on luxury. The first half of the day is good to renovate the home or to invest in property. Entrepreneurs dealing with foreign clients would receive advance payments which would benefit business expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Those with a history of cardiac illness may develop a problem in the first half of the day. Similarly, kidneys or lungs may also have issues today, giving you a tough time. While traveling far away, especially on vacation, ensure you have the medicine box within reach. Junior Libras need to be cautious while taking part in adventurous games.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

