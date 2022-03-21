Libra Horoscope predictions for March 21: Take extra care with your money

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Today is a great opportunity to get going on your dreams and ideas. Whether you want to initiate good habits, start a relationship, take on a challenge, make more money, or be more successful, get going now to make it happen. Stirring up your routines, tasks, and daily plans may encourage you to explore ways to become more productive. Several long-suppressed desires may arise unbidden into your heart and feel right and true today. This is the time to focus on them and turn them into reality. Let this energy inspire you but don’t get distracted by trivial things. With plenty of passion and the right attitude, you can accomplish a lot. Whether you hope to travel, start an enterprise, or study, you’ll be fired up and ready to go. Expand your social connections to give a boost your efforts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

Those of you associated with the family business is likely to get the full support of their elders, due to which you may be able to establish many new contacts and sources. Take extra care with your money, and enhance your antivirus protection to avoid any scams and traps in online transactions.

Libra Family Today

You can use the spare tithe me on your hands to de-cluttering your house and life. Get rid of those things you no longer need or want and make some extra space for yourself. Some of you may go out shopping for purchasing items for domestic use. However, do not overshoot your budget.

Libra Career Today

The day is likely to start on a good note as you may hear some good news relating to your work from an influential person. Your excellent communication skills and knowledge can give you the edge in negotiations and discussions on the professional front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

Health supplements, when taken in moderation, can make a difference to your fitness and energy levels. Seek out an expert for proper guidance. Natural ways to enhance your appearance are likely to start showing very good results from today.

Libra Love Life Today

It’s a great opportunity to spend some quality time with your partner. The relationship could take a more passionate turn. You could be deeply interested in another person and make fascinating connections. You could have some interesting conversations over the coming day and set the motion for some exciting encounters.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026