Libra Horoscope predictions for March 23: Expect some changes in life

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Today can be an opportunity for dynamic change. If something has been hanging over you for some time, finding the courage to deal with it can bring you peace of mind and renewed energy. If you're passionate about your job, business, or plans, it will certainly show, and this in itself can attract others to you, especially if they're on the same wavelength. This is the time to launch new ideas and projects, but make sure you have a sound strategy first. It’s is also time to take a step back, get a sense of your priorities, and spend some time with those you’re closest to. You need to go slow and execute your plans methodically. Your momentum could be low during this time due to which you may not be able to focus on your work. Use this time to introspect and plan, rather than execute any major work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

Some of you could get a financial boost and new opportunities can come your way. Reach out and grab those golden opportunities when you can because they could prove very lucrative. Business partnerships finalized today are likely to prove to be favorable and you can also plan to lay the groundwork for a new business venture.

Libra Family Today

You’ll have a chance to kick-start new domestic plans and projects. Some of you may decide to undertake to repair or remodel your home. It may have good results. The time is highly favorable for young ones or children and their performance in examination or competition is likely to be outstanding.

Libra Career Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The office environment is likely to be a bit troublesome as some pending work or issues can worry you. You are prone to make mistakes relating to your work, hence don't make promises which you cannot keep on the professional front.

Libra Health Today

Plan and try to simplify your schedule. Better still, if you can take some time off for self-care and pampering, you may feel renewed and refreshed. Take out time to indulge in your favorite activities and have some fun for a change.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may prioritize your partner’s needs over everything else, which is likely to fortify your ties. Enjoy your intimate love life, as chances of it turning into a lifelong bond soon are high.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026