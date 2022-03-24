Libra Horoscope predictions for March 24: What a great day ahead!

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

If you are a true and typical Libra born personality, then you value your friends as much as you value your family members. In short, your friends are your family too. You are quick with making friends and people feel it easy and comfortable to approach for anything. This makes you quite a social person. Also, you have this great sense in managing and equaling all things with the same scale. You do it right when it comes balance even the most contrasting situations in life. Today, you might get approached to give your advice in some serious matter by your superior or boss in the work place and this may take you by a surprise. Love life is blossoming and everything is great about your day.

Libra Finance Today

If someone is long approaching you to lend some money in form of a loan, you must think of giving it a try today. But do it only after fixing everything in advance like the rate of interest and all. Analyze the share market.

Libra Family Today

Work commitments may keep you occupied for long and this may result in your non availability at home. Your partner or spouse may need you to discuss something important about the future and you may take it seriously.

Libra Career Today

You have been a consistent achiever in your work life and this has impressed your boss a lot. With this impression, he/she might approach you with some good opportunity and are geared for some interaction about your career path.

Libra Health Today

Your health life can get neglected with so much going in your head today. You may not have the right time to eat and rest properly. But whenever you are doing it, make sure you eat only home cooked meals.

Libra Love Life Today

Your love life is prospering with a new hope and shine. Everything is eventually falling and going in the right direction. Singles may get a proposal for marriage.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Turquoise

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

