Libra Horoscope predictions for March 8: Look how stars favour you

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Overall, this is a normal day. You should be careful about your finances. You may be a victim of online fraud, so take care of your online bank transaction. An out of the town trip for leisure or business purposes may get you benefits.

There is a lot to celebrate today. You may step into the time of abundance, bliss and joy. One of your family members may need your guidance or support in something. Some may get married or meet someone special and start a new phase of life. There is a lot to learn, so students should work hard in order to achieve their goals or crack competitive exam.

How have stars planned your day? Read ahead

Libra Finance Today:

This is not a suitable day on the financial front, so avoid splurging on the things that you don't need. It is good time to hunt properties or real estate market options to invest money to get good returns.

Libra Family Today:

This is a moderate day on the family front. Homemakers may be busy in attending guests or arranging a birthday party. Siblings may get selected in top companies and make you feel proud. Participating in some special occasion at home cannot be ruled out for some.

Libra Career Today:

There is a lot in your plate, so avoid taking more responsibility at work. It's okay to say no once in a while to manage your work. Some may be busy in setting new office or business.

Libra Health Today:

Since, you have achieved your fitness goals and you are in pink of your health, now you can focus more towards your personal and professional life. You should start morning or evening walk to maintain your health.

Libra Love Life Today:

Married couples need a break from a monotonous life, they should plan a romantic trip to add fun and enthusiasm to their married life. Singles may get mixed signals from someone special.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

