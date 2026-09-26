Libra Horoscope Today, 26 September, 2026: Clearing what lingers may make the day feel noticeably lighter today

A practical, slightly busy rhythm sets the tone today, and you may feel most satisfied when small pending matters are cleared one by one. The Moon remains in Pisces in your sixth house, highlighting routines, errands, work lists, follow-up calls and health habits. This steady flow can support useful progress and a sense of order by evening. Good news connected with a child, a younger family member or someone you are guiding may also lift your mood.
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At home, avoid overpromising and keep plans manageable with clear timings, simple meals and realistic expectations. If you have been postponing a difficult conversation with a colleague, domestic helper or service provider, today may help you handle it without drama. Saturn in Pisces, your sixth house, keeps daily responsibilities serious and may slow results, but it also supports discipline, better boundaries and stronger work habits. Rahu in Aquarius, your fifth house, and Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, may stir excitement around children, creativity and personal desires while making social circles or group expectations feel uneven. Enjoy praise, but stay grounded.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship tone is soft, responsive and quietly romantic today. If you are married or committed, a practical act such as sharing chores, planning the week or checking on each other during a busy afternoon may mean more than grand words. If you are single, a friendly outing, a coffee after work or a familiar conversation may carry a warmer undercurrent than usual. Venus in your sign adds charm and can help you present yourself with grace, so people may respond well when you speak plainly.
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If children are part of your life, their mood or progress may become a happy topic between partners. Avoid reading too much into delayed replies; patience can help keep the atmosphere cordial.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
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If children are part of your life, their mood or progress may become a happy topic between partners. Avoid reading too much into delayed replies; patience can help keep the atmosphere cordial.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
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This is a good day for steady effort rather than flashy moves. Students can do well by sticking to a timetable, revising one chapter at a time and reducing distractions from phones or social media. Your mind may wander briefly, but concentration can improve once you settle into your work. At work, meetings, reporting, customer queries and unfinished paperwork may take more time than expected, but you are well placed to sort them efficiently.
Businesspeople may notice room for practical expansion, especially through better service, cleaner systems or reconnecting with an old contact rather than launching something risky in haste. Mars in your tenth house can increase ambition, so channel it into results rather than impatience. A supervisor or client may appreciate your reliability more than loud self-promotion today.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
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Money matters need common sense and restraint. Income may remain steady, but expenses linked to work, health, transport or household maintenance could also demand attention. If you are tempted by quick-profit ideas, research carefully, limit risk and avoid impulsive moves. A useful payment, reimbursement or overdue amount may move forward through proper follow-up rather than luck.
Spending on children, studies, hobbies or a small outing may feel worthwhile, but keep a limit in mind. This is also a good day to review subscriptions, app payments and routine monthly expenses that quietly drain cash over time.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Your energy may improve when the day has structure. Eat on time, stay hydrated during travel or office hours, and do not ignore fatigue simply because your schedule is full. Minor stress may show up through restlessness, cluttered thinking or irregular meals. Gentle movement, stretching and a short evening walk can help settle both body and mood.
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If you have been neglecting sleep, make tonight simpler with less screen time and lighter food. Small corrective habits may help more than pushing yourself too hard.
Tip for the Day:
Finish the small tasks first, and the bigger ones may feel lighter.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com