Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 18, 2022

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

To all dear Librans, it is a wonderful day for you to bring out the best in you. You are going to be your best in all your influential aspects today and you can also get some praise for the same. Don’t get surprised if you get too many compliments for your good looks and thinking ability to come out of a challenging situation in life. people might envy you for your ultimate skill of managing life perfectly and even striking the right balance in the most contrasting sides of a story. You can expect a stressful day at office and still you will be able to cope with it all in no big time. This is what can be noticed an praised by your senior members in the office. You might like to travel in the night time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

Don’t take any extra precautions in your investments and banking transactions. You can have the support of your business partner as well, if any. Property dealings shall be avoided in the morning time.

Libra Family Today

If you are having some strong intuition about something, probably it is going to be true in the near future. You can get a little over possessive about your children or young members in the family.

Libra Career Today

You can win your career game simply by putting your thoughts in the action. There shall be no contemplation about your professional dreams and you might see good results in the coming time.

Libra Health Today

Health wise it is going to be an okay day for all Librans, there shall be steady improvement in your health-related aspects and therefore you should not get distracted in between from your workout regime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Love Life Today

Be the best in your romantic relationship and try to win the heart of your crush with some unique yet creative love gesture that straight away melts their emotions with a yes. Married ones shall remain cool today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON