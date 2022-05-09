Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 9, 2022

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Dear Libran sign, today you will have the great ability to manage your finances and relations equally well by finding the perfect balance in all spheres of life just like you are known for striking a balance between two aspects of life. if you are thinking to apply for international and overseas studies, you might do that as well today. Make sure that there are no loop holes in the process of your application and you shall get a invitation call from them. Your relatives can show undue sympathy and affection towards you and therefore stay aware of their sweetness and don’t make any decision in any hurry. There is no prediction for travel or trip at least for today.

Libra Finance Today

Your financial aspect in the horoscope is showing good returns and fortune inflicting in your financial endeavors. You can have the support of luck favoring you wherever you may face monetary difficulty today.

Libra Family Today

Your distant relatives can call upon and show some sweet affection and care of your current concerns. Apply your brain to know their real motive and the same can be applied for the acquaintances that you meet with today.

Libra Career Today

The career horoscope for the day shall remain normal as forecasted by analyzing the positions of planets. You can have the blessings of Jupiter planet and can make good progress if you are in the field of IT and arts.

Libra Health Today

Your kidney can bring in some health issues therefore, it becomes imperative and crucial for you to detox your body from any toxins present in your body. Eat healthy and stay hydrated.

Libra Love Life Today

Your partner is planning for a big surprise for you today and you might actually like what they may plan for you. You can also expect going on a date at some fine dining restaurant.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Lavender

