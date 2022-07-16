Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 16, '22 states, to stay fit

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) You love to spend time with people. Being extrovert, others also enjoy chatting with you. You are popular and can navigate gracefully through any social gathering. You are an excellent party guest as you are able to indulge in interesting and entertaining conversation. However, you do not like large crowds. Small groups are what you enjoy. You never like to be alone. You are a fabulous friend and a romantic partner. In case of any dilemma, you know how to find a middle way. A bit diplomatic, you are able to sail through whatever the situation is. You are artistic and have an inclination for music. You love to stay calm and balanced. You can’t be rude to anyone and also can’t tolerate others to be impolite to you. You believe in logic and do things only if you are convinced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today You may think of making fresh investments and these will definitely give you good returns in future. Financial situation will improve. You will be able to clear old debt if any.

Libra Family Today You will have the best of family time. Your family may plan a day out on a resort or road trip or something similar. You will spend the entire day laughing, giggling, dancing and eating.

Libra Career Today There will no fresh assignments for you. However, routine work will be in full swing. Manage your time well and finish the tasks given to you on time. When working make sure that you keep a check on the quality and there are no communication gaps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today You may be troubled by thigh or leg pain. This may be due to exertion or wrong diet. Try to keep yourself fit by exercising. It is also recommended that you start having supplements.

Libra Love Life Today This is a perfect day for matters of heart. You will be very positive and will express your feelings towards your lover. You may have lunch with your partner or may plan shopping. Your partner will be pleased and happy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON