Libra Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for June 11,'22 states, introspect life

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) The day is likely to start on a positive note as you may receive auspicious news relating to your children. They may earn laurels for their hard work and add prestige to the family name. This is also an exceptional time for Libra students, especially those aspiring to pursue research. They may win a prestigious accolades or award. However, a sense of detachment shall prevail today on the professional front for Libra natives. This is the time to stop and introspect about your life situation and strategy to achieve your goals. Also de-cluttering your workspace to streamline your work. Your love life is likely to be exciting and you may experience a new dimension of love. You could initiate any renovation or repair work of your home or vehicle. Libra students are likely to remain devoted and will perform well in exams. Those appearing for competitive exams will be successful.

Libra Finance Today Libra businesspeople can enter into new partnerships or joint ventures. Income from overseas will increase. A business deal that you were after may finally be yours paving way for handsome gains. A loan can be sanctioned for some natives.

Libra Family Today The day may bring good news for a young family member as they would taste success in their career or academics. You may receive all the support that you need from friends, family and colleagues to excel in your life. Their blessings and encouragement may make all the difference to the outcome.

Libra Career Today Professionally, it is advised that you should not argue with your seniors as this can put you into great difficulty. You could remain stressed as there may be a delay in the accomplishment of your goals. You are advised to relax, take rest and sleep which will help you rejuvenate.

Libra Health Today You will be motivated to lead a more balanced lifestyle. You are likely to focus on physical activity and also work on building on your stamina. Some of you may make a conscious effort to have more fluids and eat healthily

Libra Love Life Today Love life may remain eventful today for Libra natives. If you are single, your parents or family members may introduce you to someone for marriage purposes. Be more open to knowing more about this person. Married Libra natives may go on a drive or date!

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

