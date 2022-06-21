Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 21, '22 states,delay decisions

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) It is best to delay decisions related to wealth matters for a while. Try to save money and stay away from impulsive financial decisions. You may experience unhappiness, insecurities and anxiety in relationships. But it is not as bad as it seems; it is mostly in your head. The day will keep you busy and a good plan will allow you to get your work done efficiently. This is the time to learn and improve your skills. Many things are happening, so you may be neglecting some of your responsibilities. Your health hasn't peaked today, but you're comfortable and tireless. You are a little upset about your love life. Planets recommend the precautions: pay attention to the tone of your voice and choose your words carefully so as not to offend others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today If you are considering buying or investing in commercial real estate, you may run into obstacles today. You may lose money instead of making a profit on that property. Few natives may expect increased tax liability.

Libra Family Today There will be some discord and discontentment at the home front. Try to bridge the gap with your spouse or lover with understanding, compassion and clear communication. Do not overreact on harsh words and behaviors of people around you.

Libra Career Today You are good at your job. You may be thinking of quitting your current job and starting a new one. You want to choose a good change that can give you some satisfaction.

Libra Health Today It is advisable to take a short break. Otherwise, the chronic health condition can get worse. Take a deep breath from time to time and don't forget to eat and drink to prevent your head from getting crazy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Love Life Today The conflicts that are happening in your relationship right now are putting you a little pressure. You are confident in expressing yourself to your partner and your partner is open to hearing from you. Now, recognize a small stumbling block as such and don't overdo it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON