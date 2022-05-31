Libra Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 31,'22states, a business trip

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)There could be a sense of disillusionment at the start of the day. You may find it difficult to manage your time properly which will add to the frustration. However, positive development on the professional front may perk up your mood. By making efforts, you may also get tremendous success in your work life. This is not a positive time for money matters and you need to be extra cautious while choosing short term plans. However, property investment may bring lucrative gains for you. The value of your assets may increase exponentially. This is a favourable time to invest in any property and you will get a profitable deal as well. There will be balance in your life and your mental strength will increase. You may also get a chance to go on business trips which will be profitable.

Libra Finance Today You are advised to be careful while making any monetary deals. Also, be cautious in financial matters and do not fall prey to false promises of monetary growth. Also, investment schemes may not bring the expected returns for some natives.

Libra Family Today You are likely to show emotional love and affection towards your children. This may strengthen their confidence and morale. You will spend quality time with your mother towards the end of the day. This may bring a lot of peace and happiness.

Libra Career Today You may also get benefit from any work which was stuck up in the past and there are strong possibilities of resumption of old schemes. Those employed may be promoted and their influence may increase. You may thrive in your new role.

Libra Health Today Your fitness routine may help you combat extremes in temperatures with ease. Drink a lot of water to replenish the lost nutrients and prevent dehydration. Regularity in workouts will fill you with a lot of positive energy today; so go ahead and enjoy the activities.

Libra Love Life Today Those who are in a romantic relationship should avoid unwanted aggression else it can disturb the relationship. You will be attracted to a person you have just met and may long for a caring and loving partner.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

