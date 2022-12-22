Libra Horoscope Today, December 22, 2022: Expect family support

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives may need to put on their problem-hat solvers today.Daily Astrological Prediction says, your smarts and creative spirit may allow you to find solutions to difficulties. It's advised that you give equal time to both your personal and professional life. Your career may be successful, and you may even excel beyond your peers. It would help if you were frugal because today may cause you to spend more money than you planned. During this time, you are likely to continue putting yourself first, which could lead to friction at home. On a more personal note, your spouse will back you up in the workplace, which may have a beneficial effect on your marriage. Libra students, especially those studying for entrance exams, are fortunate to be in school at present. Moreover, make sure you're doing everything by the book during the exam, or you could end up in some hot water.

Libra Finance Today

Libra natives need to exercise extreme caution with their money today. To ensure your future financial security, it is wise to put money into a variety of plans. Furthermore, Libra should refrain from making any monetary transactions during this time, as doing so is likely to result in losses.

Libra Family Today

In some cases, members of the same family can develop warm and supportive relationships. The senior family member is also predicted to improve, and if they have a job, they are likely to advance steadily in their career.

Libra Career Today

Libra natives' job prospects should improve, and those waiting for an evaluation should get some good news soon. However, before making any snap decisions, you should consult with older people. Professionally, Libra natives should not make any rash choices.

Libra Health Today

Your health mantra could be an hour-long workout and five minutes of meditation every day. If you want to keep your health in good shape, you should resist giving in to vices and temptations. Makeovers are another option for Libra natives. It could lead to a satisfactory result.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, Libra natives could try to restore peace and harmony. Your spouse may be financially supportive and contribute to the household expenses. Couples should try to avoid arguments at all costs to keep their bond strong.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

