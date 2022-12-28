Libra Horoscope Today, December 28, 2022: Love yourself

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may feel very happy today in your work with some good interaction with your boss and appreciation coming from your colleagues as well as life partner. You may feel blessed today but you may end up with some disharmony with your elders and any issues with your property may come up for your attention. Your money matters should be wise and judicious. Avoid making reckless financial decisions. If you wish to buy any automobile, you can go on. Research in advance before investing on automobile, Gold/Silver might prove to be profitable for you. Travel and tourism may be in your cards this day, so you can visit a breathtaking location with your family or friends. Sightseeing, paragliding, water activities, hiking, etc. may add cherry to your cake. Live your life today as if you have never lived it before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

Your money invested in deposits through banks may give good return but invested under stocks may come under strain. You may plan budget for house with some tension to cut expenses on miscellaneous items. Be careful in your expenses and spend prudently in coming days.

Libra Family Today

You may face some debate and arguments with your parents and elders today. Try to remain cool and avoid raising your voice. You feel angry and frustrated with some family matters. You may face some disagreements with other family members especially your brother/sisters.

Libra Career Today

You may have a great day today going to office with some good news waiting for you. You may have a fruitful conversation with your boss regarding your career. You may enjoy a good work and talking to your colleagues with your work being balanced and maybe completed on time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

You may feel very optimistic and healthy today. You may be able to complete all your exercise routines with all health parameters in control. You may enjoy a good sunshine today and may feel lively and freshened up.

Libra Love Life Today

You may spend some quality time with your partner and look forward to some celebration together. You may feel supportive from your partner and feel blessed. You may enjoy a good walk together and going out for picnic or shopping.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON