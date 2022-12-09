Libra Horoscope Today, December 9, 2022: Student luck may be on your side

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Libra natives may find the confidence to make smart choices, which may work well for them. Daily Astrological Prediction says, today, your level of success may be directly proportional to the effort you put into your work. Think carefully about every chance you get, and seize it if you can. Your significant other may probably remain in a particularly romantic and affectionate mood, so make the most of this time together. Before making any long-term investment decisions, you should take a look at your current financial standing. It's essential to monitor your actions and words when you're at home. Some tenseness may persist. Libra students preparing for competitive exams will be successful, but they shouldn't hesitate to seek additional support if they need it. If you want to have fun with the people closest to you, you can arrange a trip of a short distance. You may also be in the market for a car at this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

If you're a business person, you need not worry. You have a natural talent for managing projects. Earnings can rise as well. So, you may see an uptick in your income. If you have any unpaid bills, it would be wise to settle them today so you can finally relax.

Libra Family Today

Issues at home may arise today. Family members need to avoid being selfish to avoid causing tension. Your immediate reactions to family decisions are likely to cause friction in your relationships with them. As a result, tread carefully when dealing with domestic matters.

Libra Career Today

Those who work independently can expect an enticing offer to work on a new project in a foreign country today. You have finally found the door that will allow you to enter and accomplish all that you have set out to do.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

You need to take stock of your mental and emotional health and start making changes. There will be obstacles to overcome as you start your new health routine. But don't give up; success is just around the corner.

Libra Love Life Today

Even if you haven't found Mr. or Ms. Right just yet, chances are looking good that you are likely to. Increase your sociability to improve your love life. You will also have many chances to strengthen your marriage today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON