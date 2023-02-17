Libra Horoscope Today, February 17, 2023: Positive investment opportunities

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Daily astrological prediction says, today, native Libras might work to make praise a consistent part of their lives. The people you meet today could end up being invaluable to your career. Positive investment opportunities are likely to come up on the financial front. Parents who want your time and attention need to be a priority. You might soon feel better if you've been sick for a while. Your romantic life may put your patience to the test and call for subtlety. You may go on a vacation that's not only beautiful but also rich in history and adventure. Before buying land, make sure you read all of the paperwork. Any sloppiness now could cause problems in the future. Having constructive conversations about your plans for the future with knowledgeable people will be helpful. A reasonably priced luxury vacation is just what Libra natives need to discover what they want.

Libra Finance Today

A prosperous business deal is likely to come through. As long as they keep working hard, Libra individuals can expect to see their financial situation improve. If all goes as planned, investors can expect a handsome return on their short-term investments.

Libra Family Today

Avoid making anyone in your family feel like you've forgotten about them. Working out family conflicts first thing in the morning will be a good idea. Libras must keep a close eye on themselves, so they don't get sidetracked from caring for their families.

Libra Career Today

If you want to boost the morale of your subordinates, all you have to do is praise them. Taking a long-term perspective in the workplace may be rewarded by recognition from influential people. Experts in technical fields will be in demand in international job markets.

Libra Health Today

Constipation can become troublesome for Libra individuals. Avoiding exposure and junk food will be essential. Keep up with your workout routine to ward off illness. Try some sports if you're itching to get moving, but if you're not, kick back and unwind.

Libra Love Life Today

You can surprise your one true love with something nice; prepare for a passionate evening. No one would doubt a couple's future if they're willing to sacrifice their individual needs for a shared one.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

