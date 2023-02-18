Libra Horoscope Today, February 18, 2023: Promotion on cards

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Daily astrological prediction says, today, native Libras may feel especially wise and confident in their ability to make sound choices. Expenses may likely stay under control, and there may be no financial difficulties. You may face several challenges at the office that you will have to overcome. When you get a promotion, you're under a lot more scrutiny, and the consequences of a misstep are much more severe. Participate in a get-together with loved ones if you can, as doing so is sure to improve the quality of the day. If you embark on a lengthy journey, you will get there without any problems. It's likely that you'll have a wonderful trip that reignites your interests. The two of you might have a lovely evening together. It's common for people to be let down by deals that seemed promising at the time, especially when they involve older properties. Changes in circumstances may force Libra natives to make a U-turn. If the children spent too much time playing outside instead of studying, their parents would be angry.

Libra Finance Today

As Libras' financial situation improves, they can breathe new life into their enterprises. It's more likely that short-term investments will yield positive results. Building a better tomorrow requires a solid financial foundation.

Libra Family Today

In most cases, native Libras will use their skills to good use for the benefit of their loved ones. Communicating honestly will positively affect children. This may Foster closer bonds between adults and their charges. With the support of loved ones, marital difficulties are likely to vanish.

Libra Career Today

Competitors may try to obstruct Libra natives' paths to advancement out of envy. Not all managers can connect with their teams. If you keep trying, you might get lucky soon. Do not rush to take up a new job.

Libra Health Today

Invest in your well-being by giving yourself time to relax and rejuvenate. A sound body houses a sound mind. So, keep your body in shape. You should practise yoga if you want to increase your mental fortitude.

Libra Love Life Today

There's nothing more romantic than basking in each other's affection in a warm and inviting setting. Strengthening one's trust in one's romantic partner keeps that trust from dwindling. If you and your secret admirer reunited after a long time apart, seize the day.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

