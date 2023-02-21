Libra Horoscope Today, February 21, 2023: Enjoy unexpected gains

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Daily astrological prediction says Libras may find success in their professional and financial endeavours today. More work could come your way, and you could get asked for input on some crucial projects. People in authority might notice and value your efforts. Possible unexpected gains can help you better manage your finances. The people closest to you, such as family and friends, will most likely be there for you when the going gets tough. Some Libras can expect positive changes in their romantic lives. There are some of you who, for work reasons, may have to make a long trip away from home. It may prove hectic and rushed, so prepare well. Successful outcomes await students who have put in the time and effort to study for and take competitive exams. Their success could become a reason for celebration among friends and family. If you've been sick in the past, your increased strength and vitality will aid in your recovery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Finance Today

After a short pause, you may find favourable conditions to resume progressing toward your financial goals. Support from loved ones or interest in savings is two potential sources of supplementary income. Maybe you'll even get an inheritance.

Libra Family Today

You may be overwhelmed by unexpected circumstances today. Your loved ones will be there for you emotionally and provide practical assistance in this time of need. The unconditional love of a loved one can be a powerful source of strength.

Libra Career Today

Career advancement opportunities for working professionals may present themselves. Having a respectful and dignified attitude toward one's coworkers is appropriate. Right now, their help and cooperation could be priceless. A positive outlook on the job could earn you high marks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Libra Health Today

Your daily routine could be disrupted if you're having trouble sleeping. It is recommended that you take it easy and get some shut-eye. If you need a breath of fresh air in your life, you should try participating in some sports activities.

Libra Love Life Today

You may be able to put the past behind you and start dating again. You are in the right place at the right time to meet the love of your life, not merely another lesson. Committed partners may work up the nerve to pop the question.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON