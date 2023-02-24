Libra Horoscope Today, February 24, 2023: Avoid delays in making plans

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Go with your gut and make some lofty goals for yourself. Libra people have a good chance of succeeding in their careers. Your career might benefit from a more advanced education programme. The state of your finances is stable for the time being. You can anticipate buying a luxury car. But at home, things might be a bit iffy today. Sibling issues may require parental intervention. Hopefully, things will calm down a bit later today. Avoid taking health for granted. Overindulging in junk food can lead to digestive issues. The state of your romantic life may be rocky right now. Your legal property issues may finally be resolved in your favour. Avoid delays by planning your trips. Today, you may meet intriguing strangers who change your life. Students may have access to higher education will be improved.

Libra Finance Today

Libra natives; finances look good. Past investments may have left you with a surplus. It may increase your stock and speculation investments as well as your income. Charity work would give you a fresh perspective and a break from your worries.

Libra Family Today

A loved one's illness, such as that of a grandparent, can abruptly end your recent flurry of social activity. Participate in family activities to spend time together. Trust your instincts to determine what your loved one wants.

Libra Career Today

Your drive and ambition just might set you apart in the workplace. You may get a new start on a project. Your superiors may recognise and reward your skills and willingness to take risks.

Libra Health Today

A long hot bath, relaxing music, and a good book can work wonders if you want to enjoy good health. Focus on your health and weigh the risks of overeating, drinking, and smoking. Your choices will matter a lot.

Libra Love Life Today

Some good news for the single people out there! They might fall in love soon. Hold on tight and prepare for exciting times. You will get the attention and care that you've been yearning for. Savour this time in your life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

