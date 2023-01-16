Libra Horoscope Today, January 16, 2023: Fortune is smiling upon you today

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, fortune is smiling at you Librans! You can expect to enjoy multiple sources of income as your investments are likely to yield lucrative returns. Your health is likely to remain robust and your mind neutral. Your mental health seems to be quite calm and steady right now. Enjoy this peace. Your professional life seems to be perfect right now with no work pressures whatsoever. You may expect the assistance of your fellow colleagues to complete a project. Your family may ease things for you because they finally start understanding your opinions and thoughts. A cousin’s life lesson is likely to leave you spellbound. On the contrary, your love life may experience some hurdles today as conflicts arise because of clash in opinions.

Libra Finance Today:

Its time to reap what you have sowed. You might feel blessed with money as it comes to you from different streams. Your might have to learn a little bit of wealth management as you struggle to manage excessive wealth.

Libra Family Today:

Your parents may feel proud today as you touch their hearts with an affectionate gesture. You may have to think about a way to impress your in-laws as they might pose some difficult questions before you.

Libra Career Today:

Your career seems to be on track. There are some lucrative rewards that you can achieve today. Your persistence is going to be rewarded very soon as your seniors recognize the efforts you put in.

Libra Health Today:

You are going to feel quite calm and composed today. You can feel your mind to be quite sensitive so try to keep it away from any excessive thoughts. If you take some health supplements then its likely to make you feel better and healthier.

Libra Love Today:

It’s a bumpy road ahead as you struggle to bring in perspectives together. Your spouse is likely to get hurt because of something you say. Its better to avoid such arguments. Listening to them patiently can really help right now.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

