Libra Horoscope Today, November 12, 2022: Try new things today

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, this is a moderately favourable day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, your excellent financial condition may allow you to splurge on entertainment, recreational activities and do the things you never did before. You may also feel fit and fine and your positive mindset may let your creative juices flow. You may enjoy thrilling moments and spend time outdoors with kids or spouse.

Some may prefer to experiment and try new things today. Careerwise, it can be a moderate day. You may seek support from seniors with something crucial. Students may have to burn their midnight oil in order to complete a school project. Love birds may spend quality time together. Stars are not favouring any kinds of trips today. You should avoid travelling if possible. Some may shift to their new home and plan a house warming party. Some may also sell their old property.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day?

Libra Finance Today:

Cash may flow in from multiple sources. An old commercial property may become the main source of income. Your new business may take off after doing some online promotion activities.

Libra Family Today:

You may have a good day by having relatives at home. Some may also arrange an event at home. Friends may call you today. Parents may pamper you and shower love upon you.

Libra Career Today:

You may get desired results on the work front. Freshers may get jobs in reputed companies. Students may prepare for interviews. Some may struggle with new technology.

Libra Health Today:

You may enjoy physical and mental wellbeing. Some may also join dance or cooking classes. Helping others may give you real happiness and you may feel compelled to do so.

Libra Love Life Today:

Things may go great on the love front. A pleasant surprise from a love partner is indicated. A candlelit dinner may give you a chance to have a deep and meaningful conversation with your beloved today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Electric Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

