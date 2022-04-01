Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You have been living in the present and you don’t believe in worrying about the future. Being a simple and innocent soul, you mostly find happiness in small things around you. This positive attitude is certainly your biggest blessing. Often you wish to remove all the sufferings around you and make the world a happy place for your fellow beings. Detach yourself from people who underestimate and pull you down. Know your worth and continue your selfless service to mankind. Your determination may help you overcome all the challenges and you are likely to emerge a winner. If you are planning a holiday, you are advised to put the plans on hold for a while and focus on your existing commitments. Property dealing can be profitable if done with friends living abroad. Dispute over an ancestral property is likely to be solved in your favour.

Libra Finance Today

Focus on investing more and consider saving for rainy days. Investing in gold and silver is highly recommended in your current situation as it can prove beneficial in the long run. You may soon realise the importance of saving and planning.

Libra Family Today

Those who have been staying away from their families are likely to find an occasion to be with their entire clan. You have a great time with your immediate family and your cousins. Consider making gifts for your loved ones can the moment even more special.

Libra Career Today

The time is right to experiment in new fields if you are planning to venture into a new project. Private sector employees are likely to see good career growth if they continue their hard work. Those who are in the educational sector can get a couple of good job offers.

Libra Health Today

You have been eating home-cooked food for a long and you may the results now. Take out time for meditation and yoga as calmness is something you need the most at the moment. Happiness is the best remedy so try to keep aloof from disputes.

Libra Love Life Today

Enjoy your day as you can expect a marriage proposal from an unexpected source. The stars are all in your favour if you are planning to disclose your love at home. You just need to be alert while taking any decision.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026