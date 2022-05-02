Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for May 2, 2022

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

Dear Libra, it is time to gather your spirit and face the world with a strong face. Things might get challenging for you today but you will have the right focus and consistency to stay on the right track. You will feel favored by luck and hence many big things will accomplish on its own without you being required to make much efforts. Also, you can feel a little spiritual or religious by the starting of the day and can also like to make a visit to some holy place or shrine. Don’t feel disheartened in issues relating to your love life, it is rather time to make necessary alterations to reap good benefits in the future.

Libra Finance Today

Be ready to witness a positive shift in your financial aspect for the day. Keep a check on your savings account and manage your expenses as per your fixed monthly budget. However, you can also expect a big gift from a friend or relative.

Libra Family Today

You will make peace with your angry distant relatives today and this may bring out the much-desired peace in your family atmosphere. Your parent’s health can also improve significantly.

Libra Career Today

Do as your boss say as boss is always right! This should be your mantra and tip for the day to improve your work profile. Today you must choose your words wisely and if possible, try complimenting your boss’s working style.

Libra Health Today

You are making good progress in your health issues and fitness levels. But still, it is advised to you as per your horoscope that you may stay true to your routine and don’t take your health and fitness for granted.

Libra Love Life Today

When it comes to love, you like to keep it simple and classy. But today you might get in a mood to flaunt your love in a luxurious sense to your partner or lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

