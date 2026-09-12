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Libra Horoscope Today, September 12, 2026: The day may not be the strongest day for new investment or impulsive decision

Libra Horoscope Today: If a sibling, neighbour or regular contact behaves irritably, do not let a small issue grow into a full argument.

Published on: Sep 12, 2026, 04:01:40 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Libra (Sep 24- Oct 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Libra Horoscope (freepik)
Libra Horoscope (freepik)

You may want a little more quiet than usual today, and that instinct is worth respecting. The Moon remains in Virgo in your twelfth house for the practical day, so the mood is private, reflective and better suited to clearing pending chores, replying to old messages and stepping back from noisy demands, especially from morning through the later part of the day. If a sibling, neighbour or regular contact behaves irritably, do not let a small issue grow into a full argument.

Commuting delays, rescheduled appointments or simple misunderstandings can be handled best with patience rather than wounded pride. Venus in Libra helps you come across gracefully even when you feel tired, so use that advantage in family spaces and routine meetings. Saturn is in Pisces, your sixth house, as an ongoing slow transit, keeping work pressure, routine discipline and health habits in focus, so steady effort matters more than speed. Rahu is in Aquarius, your fifth house, and Ketu is in Leo, your eleventh house, as ongoing slow transits, so pleasure, children, attention from friends and social expectations may feel uneven, making selectivity wise.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Relationship tone needs gentleness. If you are married or committed, a discussion about expenses, family duties or timing at home can become sharper than necessary if either of you is already stressed. Speak clearly, then listen fully. If you are dating, do not assume a delayed reply means disinterest; the other person may simply be preoccupied. This is a better day for a quiet check-in, a shared meal or a practical favour than for an emotional showdown. Keep your temper in check with relatives too, because one defensive remark can shift the whole household mood. Softness will achieve more than control today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Spending needs close monitoring because little expenses can quietly run ahead of income. Convenience buying, online orders, extra travel costs or agreeing to pay just to avoid an argument may not feel serious in the moment, but the total can rise quickly. Keep card use controlled and review any subscription, booking or family contribution before confirming it. This is not the strongest day for fresh investment or impulsive shopping. If someone asks for financial help, offer only what sits comfortably within your limit. A simple budget for the next few days will reduce unnecessary pressure.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Energy may run low if sleep has been irregular or if you have been carrying too much mental clutter. You could feel more sensitive to noise, screens or other people’s demands. Keep meals simple, drink enough water and avoid skipping rest to finish everything at once. Gentle stretching, a short walk and an earlier night will help more than pushing through fatigue. Be cautious with rich food, late-night scrolling and long gaps between meals. A calmer routine can restore balance surprisingly quickly today.

Tip for the Day:

Spend with awareness and keep emotional reactions smaller than the issue.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Libra Horoscope Today, September 12, 2026: The day may not be the strongest day for new investment or impulsive decision
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